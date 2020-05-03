Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning cut its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Progressive were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.4% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.6% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.18. 2,869,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 9.18%. Progressive’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.13.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $2,713,665.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.