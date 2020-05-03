Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRVB. BidaskClub raised Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Provention Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. 498,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,044. Provention Bio has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 4.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Hoitt bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $28,125.00. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRVB. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $512,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Provention Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

