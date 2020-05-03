Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company of The Provident Bank, a community- and customer-oriented banking company. The Provident Bank emphasizes personal service and customer convenience in attending to the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses in northern and central New Jersey. The bank offers a broad array of deposit, loan, trust and investment products. In keeping with its Customer-Centric Strategy. “

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

PFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood raised Provident Financial Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

PFS traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,568. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $88.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.96 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,798 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.