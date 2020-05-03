ProxyNode (PRX) Price Down 24% Over Last Week

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded down 24% against the dollar. ProxyNode has a total market capitalization of $72,472.41 and approximately $18.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00052160 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.12 or 0.00913050 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00276345 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000698 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 163,242,327 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769 . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

