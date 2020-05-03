PUBLISH (NEWS) 1-Day Volume Hits $63,966.00

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Over the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $432,967.41 and $63,966.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PUBLISH alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.67 or 0.02337583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00192722 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00064115 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00041642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PUBLISH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PUBLISH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.