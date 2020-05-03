Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PLSE. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

PLSE traded down $2.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.60. 439,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,233. The company has a market cap of $234.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

