PumaPay Market Cap Reaches $2.74 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 3rd. In the last week, PumaPay has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and IDEX. PumaPay has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $476,541.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00047139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.43 or 0.04203342 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00059688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00035408 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011274 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008698 BTC.

PumaPay Token Profile

PumaPay is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,176,422,229 tokens. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Coinall, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Upbit, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

