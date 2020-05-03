QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,471 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 3.9% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,044,613,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $417,994,000 after buying an additional 1,467,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $526,706,000 after buying an additional 3,132,675 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.26.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,742,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,312,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 63.16%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

