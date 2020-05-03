Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 84.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 229,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 40,142 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 58,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 231,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.97. The company had a trading volume of 953,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,848. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,246.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.89.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

