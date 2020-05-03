R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,525 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 2.9% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Oracle stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.79. 8,702,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,359,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $167.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

