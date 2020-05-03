R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 4.2% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.08.

TROW traded down $5.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.44. 1,110,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,334. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

