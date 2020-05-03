Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price cut by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of RPD traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.37. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 42.07%. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $490,843.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,299,549.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,403,826 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Rapid7 by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.