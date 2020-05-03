Raymond James Begins Coverage on Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. 10,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,476. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.24.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

