Raymond James Begins Coverage on Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF)

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. 10,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,476. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.24.
