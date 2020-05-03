Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTSDF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 10,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,476. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

