Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF)

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of CTSDF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. 10,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,476. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.24.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
