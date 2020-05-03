resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Given Buy Rating at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their buy rating on shares of resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “resTORbio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. The company’s program consists of rapamycin complex 1 pathway to treat aging-related diseases and conditions. Its lead product candidate, RTB101 is an orally administered, small molecule, potent TORC1 inhibitor which is in clinical stage. resTORbio, Inc. is based in BOSTON, United States. “

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of resTORbio from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.06.

Shares of TORC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,707. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2.30. resTORbio has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.43.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Equities research analysts expect that resTORbio will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of resTORbio by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of resTORbio by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of resTORbio by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of resTORbio by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 90,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of resTORbio by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares during the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

