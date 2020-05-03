resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Evercore ISI currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $2.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of resTORbio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.06.

TORC opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. resTORbio has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.43.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Research analysts forecast that resTORbio will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in resTORbio by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in resTORbio by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in resTORbio by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 39,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in resTORbio by 22.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 45,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in resTORbio by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

