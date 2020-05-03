Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retrophin is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases for which there are currently no viable options for patients. The Company’s approved products include Chenodal®, Cholbam, and Thiola®, and its pipeline includes compounds for several catastrophic diseases, including focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, infantile spasms, nephrotic syndrome and others. Retrophin, Inc. is based in San Diego. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Retrophin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut Retrophin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Retrophin from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

RTRX stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.67. 442,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,893. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. The company has a market cap of $656.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Retrophin has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $21.95.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. Retrophin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Retrophin will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laura Clague sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $48,327.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,399 shares of company stock valued at $285,994. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Retrophin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Retrophin by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Retrophin by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Retrophin by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Retrophin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

