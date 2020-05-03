Reviewing Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) & Truxton (NYSE:TRUX)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truxton has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Truxton’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $32.38 billion 0.91 $5.72 billion $0.71 4.69 Truxton $31.63 million 3.45 $9.74 million N/A N/A

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Truxton.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Banco Bradesco and Truxton, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 1 4 0 2.80 Truxton 0 0 0 0 N/A

Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 72.67%. Given Banco Bradesco’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than Truxton.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Truxton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 16.97% 19.15% 1.91% Truxton 31.39% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Truxton pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Banco Bradesco pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Banco Bradesco beats Truxton on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits. The company's loan products include direct to consumer loans and leasing facilities to purchase light vehicles, heavy vehicles, and motorcycles; payroll-deducted loans for public pensioners and civil servants; housing loans and working capital loans; and overdrafts and credit cards. It also provides fund management and treasury services, foreign exchange operations, corporate finance, and investment banking services; hedge and finance operations; and insurance products, which include automobile, health, life, accident, and property insurance, as well as pension plans, real estate ventures, and capitalization bonds. In addition, the company offers mutual funds, leasing, asset management and administration, international banking, consortium administration, debit cards, telephone, and Internet banking services. It operates through a network of 4,617 branches, including 1 branch each in New York, Grand Cayman, and London; 76,200 service units; and 58,100 ATMs. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals. It also provides wealth management services, such as asset management, trust, financial and retirement planning, estate administration and planning, life insurance, and family office services, as well as treasury management services. The company was formerly known as NBT Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Truxton Corporation in May 2013. Truxton Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

