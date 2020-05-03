Riverstone Holdings LLC Buys 10,655,012 Shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Riverstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,581,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,655,012 shares during the period. Talos Energy makes up 23.7% of Riverstone Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Riverstone Holdings LLC owned about 47.19% of Talos Energy worth $147,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 260.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 251,825 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 166,712 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after acquiring an additional 159,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Talos Energy by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 128,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $2,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

TALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Talos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

TALO traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 408,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $617.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.27. Talos Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $233.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.85 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

