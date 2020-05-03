Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning’s holdings in Rollins were worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Rollins stock remained flat at $$40.00 during midday trading on Friday. 1,072,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,276. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.38. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $40.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.43 million. Rollins had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

