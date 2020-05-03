Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rosehill Resources Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. Its principally producing assets located in Texas and New Mexico and its investment activity will be focused on the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin. Rosehill Resources Inc., formerly known as KLR Energy Acquisition Corp., is based in Houston, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities lowered Rosehill Resources from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rosehill Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Rosehill Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ROSE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. 1,751,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,928. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.99. Rosehill Resources has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter. Rosehill Resources had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 33.94%. Research analysts expect that Rosehill Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.12% of Rosehill Resources worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

