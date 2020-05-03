Sai (DAI) Market Cap Hits $103.13 Million

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Sai has a market capitalization of $103.13 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sai alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.66 or 0.04155679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00059887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035369 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011290 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008733 BTC.

About Sai

Sai is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com . Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.