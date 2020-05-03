Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,270 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.60. 704,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,222. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

