Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.56. Sensata Technologies reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $4.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.01%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.91.

Shares of ST stock traded down $2.26 on Friday, reaching $34.12. 847,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,921. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.10. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ST. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 707.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

