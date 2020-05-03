Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Stock Holdings Boosted by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,170.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $710,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 65,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 23.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,166.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.95, for a total transaction of $225,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $410,881. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.43. 249,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,598. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $283.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 30.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

