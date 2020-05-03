Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Price Hits $0.99

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Single Collateral DAI has a total market cap of $10.10 million and approximately $29,793.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00011187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047132 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.66 or 0.04155679 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00059887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00035369 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011290 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00008733 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 10,175,792 tokens. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

