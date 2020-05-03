Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Reduced by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank lowered its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $331,685,000 after acquiring an additional 186,512 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $5,046,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWKS traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,358,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,562. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average is $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 5.23.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

