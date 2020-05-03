SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. SolarWinds updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.20-0.21 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.20-0.21 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SWI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. 643,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,839. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 430.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWI. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on SolarWinds from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on SolarWinds from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.