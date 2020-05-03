Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Price

News coverage about Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Cambridge Cognition earned a media sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Cambridge Cognition’s analysis:

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Cambridge Cognition in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

LON:COG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 21 ($0.28). The stock had a trading volume of 10,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,421. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 25.88. Cambridge Cognition has a 12-month low of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 73 ($0.96). The stock has a market cap of $6.55 million and a P/E ratio of -2.10.

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops digital health products. The company offers CANTAB Recruit, an online patient recruitment platform for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to identify qualified clinical trial participants in high-need indications, such as Alzheimer's disease; CANTAB Connect that provides digital cognitive assessment solutions for pharmaceutical clinical trials in various therapeutic areas from phases I-IV or a cognitive testing software that enhances the chances of success and minimizing the risk of failure in neuroscience research; and Cognition Kit, a digital health platform, which delivers wearable and smartphone apps to provide engaging digital health solutions for the enhancement of patient engagement, demonstration of treatment efficacy, and understanding of a disease and a patient's response to medication.

