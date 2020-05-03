Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $845.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) to post sales of $845.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $840.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $850.00 million. Southwest Gas reported sales of $833.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.14.

Southwest Gas stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.04. The company had a trading volume of 358,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,971. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 55.33%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.69 per share, with a total value of $161,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,074.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Hester purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,220 shares in the company, valued at $188,080.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,213,000 after purchasing an additional 939,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $39,148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1,107.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,582,000 after acquiring an additional 502,029 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 583,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,316,000 after acquiring an additional 265,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,599,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,613,000 after acquiring an additional 167,448 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

