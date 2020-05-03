SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,949,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,320,000 after purchasing an additional 788,859 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,629 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,058,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,315,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 772,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,305,000 after acquiring an additional 264,987 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3,799.2% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 757,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,172,000 after acquiring an additional 737,837 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.78. 10,881,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,034,357. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $164.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.52.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

