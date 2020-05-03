Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) to Issue $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.668 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th.

Sprague Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Sprague Resources has a payout ratio of 2,966.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Sprague Resources to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 342.3%.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

NYSE:SRLP opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. Sprague Resources has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $336.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $999.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprague Resources will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SRLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.