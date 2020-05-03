Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) is R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 5.6% of R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $4,536,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 838.2% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 276,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after buying an additional 247,245 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,519.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 23,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $2.94 on Friday, reaching $73.79. 11,216,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,590,826. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

