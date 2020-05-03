Status (SNT) Trading Up 8.1% This Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Status has a total market capitalization of $71.17 million and approximately $14.70 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, TOPBTC, Bittrex and Neraex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.33 or 0.02337122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00192717 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00064110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00041569 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Status Profile

Status launched on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

Status can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Livecoin, Liqui, Gatecoin, Ovis, Upbit, ABCC, GOPAX, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, BigONE, HitBTC, IDCM, IDAX, DDEX, Binance, OKEx, TOPBTC, Kucoin, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bithumb, Huobi, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, OOOBTC, ChaoEX, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinTiger, LATOKEN, Neraex, Koinex, DEx.top and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

