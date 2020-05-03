Steem Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX and Bittrex. Steem has a total market cap of $69.28 million and $5.13 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,871.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.42 or 0.02834164 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00645871 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005044 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 385,485,558 coins and its circulating supply is 368,511,464 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The official website for Steem is steem.com . The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, GOPAX, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Binance, RuDEX, Huobi, Poloniex and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

