Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $443.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to report sales of $443.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $464.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $423.30 million. Stepan reported sales of $473.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.67 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCL shares. CL King started coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Stepan from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

In other news, VP David Kabbes purchased 2,222 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.67 per share, for a total transaction of $159,250.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,041.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,050,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 332,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after buying an additional 31,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stepan by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Stepan stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.67. The company had a trading volume of 96,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,448. Stepan has a one year low of $69.33 and a one year high of $105.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.06 and a 200 day moving average of $96.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

