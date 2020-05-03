Stratis 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $901,052.00 (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00003751 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Binance, HitBTC and LiteBit.eu. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $33.20 million and approximately $901,052.00 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006578 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000490 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000736 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00049432 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,783,665 coins. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia, Crex24, Bittrex, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Coinrail, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Trade By Trade, Cryptomate, Bithumb, Livecoin, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

