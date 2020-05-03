SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SunPower were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,564,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,368,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $4,125,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at $3,132,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 312,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,341,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. SunPower Co. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.25 and a beta of 2.25.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.05 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Lawrence Mahaffey sold 39,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $358,814.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,973 shares in the company, valued at $689,834.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 12,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $117,515.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,262 shares in the company, valued at $629,591.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,748,553 shares of company stock worth $22,902,084 and have sold 59,577 shares worth $535,321. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPWR. Cowen cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SunPower currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.