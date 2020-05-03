SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO)

SVB Leerink reissued their buy rating on shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $33.00. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NEO. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. First Analysis raised shares of NeoGenomics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.00. 2,233,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.47. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 866.96 and a beta of 0.79.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.03 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 2.95%. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,616,882.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,760.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,701,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,652,000 after buying an additional 126,750 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 22.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.