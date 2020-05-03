SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). SVMK posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SVMK.

Get SVMK alerts:

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $84.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.83 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SVMK shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other SVMK news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 11,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $253,063.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 16,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $344,980.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 290,617 shares of company stock worth $6,025,436 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SVMK by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after purchasing an additional 94,210 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Group LLC acquired a new position in SVMK during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,727,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in SVMK by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,441. SVMK has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVMK (SVMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.