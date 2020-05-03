T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at $1,098,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 97,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,532,000 after acquiring an additional 32,648 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.08.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $82.51 and a twelve month high of $139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.49.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

