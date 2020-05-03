TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

Get TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TLC. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.83.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.41. 9,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 12-month low of $2.48 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $185.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative return on equity of 142.09% and a negative net margin of 384.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Company Profile

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (TLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.