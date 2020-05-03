Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires 308,739 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 18,344.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,739 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 247,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,351,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 339,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,957,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,668,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,112,000 after buying an additional 313,441 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.85. The stock had a trading volume of 14,884,863 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.18.

