Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires 316 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,826 shares in the company, valued at $272,307.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 14,285,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,782,940. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

