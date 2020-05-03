Tarbox Family Office Inc. Buys 454 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.25. 1,400,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,384,506. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $192.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.29 and its 200 day moving average is $169.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

