Tarbox Family Office Inc. Buys 892 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 364.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.60.

Shares of GS stock traded down $6.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,648,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

