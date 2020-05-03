Tarbox Family Office Inc. Decreases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. cut its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 31.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 62,946,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,657,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745,472 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,519 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,677,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,083,000 after buying an additional 392,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,774,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,485,000 after buying an additional 1,486,644 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,404,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,016,000 after buying an additional 1,081,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.10. 10,234,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,606,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $275.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Wedbush started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Macquarie cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

