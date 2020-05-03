Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $190,000 Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $647,840,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Illumina by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $624,171,000 after purchasing an additional 829,865 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Illumina by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,884,971,000 after purchasing an additional 481,804 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Illumina by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 996,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $330,502,000 after purchasing an additional 332,216 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 20.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $457,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock traded down $13.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $305.88. 1,009,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,866. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $275.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. Illumina had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $298.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.88.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total value of $114,237.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total transaction of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,638 shares of company stock worth $4,625,423. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

