Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,051 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,168 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,922 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 20,722,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,828,516. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.51. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

