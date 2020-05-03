Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $433,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,994,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,561,000 after buying an additional 494,468 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,051,000 after purchasing an additional 237,794 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,724,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,489,000 after purchasing an additional 279,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,635,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,005,000 after purchasing an additional 250,871 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.56. 1,324,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,877. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $130.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average of $113.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

